Poetry
Resurrection

"I dreamt I was the ashes of / Christ"

by Alex Z. Salinas
I dreamt I was the ashes of 
Christ kneaded into Earth’s  
Folds proceeding the Ensuing 
Flood, reanimated into Geoffrey 
Chaucer’s parched scrolls 
Telling exalted tales of 
Lustful knights & wily
Witches stretched tight 
Into rouged skins of 
Fair ladies, but soon
God’s flames scorched me
Evermore, resurrected me a 
Son of middling ilk, a ranch
Ghost milking cows, gawking at
Jade pastures, dreaming of 
Pious Christian wives who’d 
Someday under sherbet skies 
Etch their likenesses in the drying
Family tree etched on the tattered 
Inside cover of my faithful edge-gilded
King James bible. 


Alex Z. Salinas lives in San Antonio, Texas. He is the author of two full-length poetry collections, WARBLES and DREAMT, or The Lingering Phantoms of Equinox, both from Hekate Publishing. His poems, short fiction and op-eds have appeared in various print and electronic publications. He holds an M.A. in English Literature and Language from St. Mary’s University.

Published with