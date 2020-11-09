Resurrection

I dreamt I was the ashes of
Christ kneaded into Earth’s
Folds proceeding the Ensuing
Flood, reanimated into Geoffrey
Chaucer’s parched scrolls
Telling exalted tales of
Lustful knights & wily
Witches stretched tight
Into rouged skins of
Fair ladies, but soon
God’s flames scorched me
Evermore, resurrected me a
Son of middling ilk, a ranch
Ghost milking cows, gawking at
Jade pastures, dreaming of
Pious Christian wives who’d
Someday under sherbet skies
Etch their likenesses in the drying
Family tree etched on the tattered
Inside cover of my faithful edge-gilded
King James bible.
Alex Z. Salinas lives in San Antonio, Texas. He is the author of two full-length poetry collections, WARBLES and DREAMT, or The Lingering Phantoms of Equinox, both from Hekate Publishing. His poems, short fiction and op-eds have appeared in various print and electronic publications. He holds an M.A. in English Literature and Language from St. Mary’s University.