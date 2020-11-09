Resurrection

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

I dreamt I was the ashes of

Christ kneaded into Earth’s

Folds proceeding the Ensuing

Flood, reanimated into Geoffrey

Chaucer’s parched scrolls

Telling exalted tales of

Lustful knights & wily

Witches stretched tight

Into rouged skins of

Fair ladies, but soon

God’s flames scorched me

Evermore, resurrected me a

Son of middling ilk, a ranch

Ghost milking cows, gawking at

Jade pastures, dreaming of

Pious Christian wives who’d

Someday under sherbet skies

Etch their likenesses in the drying

Family tree etched on the tattered

Inside cover of my faithful edge-gilded

King James bible.





Alex Z. Salinas lives in San Antonio, Texas. He is the author of two full-length poetry collections, WARBLES and DREAMT, or The Lingering Phantoms of Equinox, both from Hekate Publishing. His poems, short fiction and op-eds have appeared in various print and electronic publications. He holds an M.A. in English Literature and Language from St. Mary’s University.