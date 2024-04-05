Photo by Ruby: Pexels.com

It’s April Fool’s

and I stole your nísperos,

but this isn’t a joke.

Broke the branches off with my hands.

There hasn’t been anyone

at your place in weeks.

I don’t know if you’re coming back

or if we’re ever meeting again in this life.

With no one around to catch me,

except the spider webs I ran into,

I took off with several bunches.

So many leaves,

maybe I can grow my own tree.

They’re not all ripe yet.

Some are still sour like us.

It’s been over a year

without this bittersweet gold.

Sarai Argüelles is a Mexican-American poet, painter, UHCL alum, and aspiring librarian. She loves plants, books, and her friends. Her writing primarily focuses on relationships, the concepts of hope and home, and her hometown of Houston. You can find more of her work on her Instagram accounts @poetaster_phenom and @sar_a_i.





