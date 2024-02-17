Photo by Ivars: Pexels.com

What is there to be said

about the humble foxglove?

That the flowers that are

beautiful can be deadly, too?

Commonplace. Like life, the

weight that we bear.

The air is heavy, aching to

burst in fire and fury. Waiting on

the bees too fast for the camera

lens, flies gorged on a month

without rain. Its flowers are

heavy too; the sun hazy, alight:

electric. Swollen with a

birth too long delayed.

J.M. Summers was born and still lives in South Wales. Previous publication credits include Another Country from Gomer Press and numerous magazines / anthologies. The former editor of a number of small press magazines, he has published one book, Niamh, a collection of prose and poetry.