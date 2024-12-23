Consider

that the groundhog

deserves not to be blamed

when it burrowed for survival

upon winter’s arrival.

Spring brings

a new season of possibility.

Time for him to climb

from his cold, black hole

to let go of hibernating.

You, too, are deserving.

Shake off the dust of isolation.

Eat sweet strawberries, with juice

dripping down your chin.

Reach toward the sun, like the grass.

Join in the gathering of birdsong.

Sprint down the hillside and revel

with the golden poppies.

With your comeback

the world becomes

a more splendid orb.

A former First Amendment attorney, KM Kramer earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Stanford University and recently began publishing her poetry. Her poems can be found or are forthcoming in publications including The Prose Poem (shortlisted for the 2024 Poetry Competition), RedRoseThorns Magazine, and The Modern Artist.