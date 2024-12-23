Consider
that the groundhog
deserves not to be blamed
when it burrowed for survival
upon winter’s arrival.
Spring brings
a new season of possibility.
Time for him to climb
from his cold, black hole
to let go of hibernating.
You, too, are deserving.
Shake off the dust of isolation.
Eat sweet strawberries, with juice
dripping down your chin.
Reach toward the sun, like the grass.
Join in the gathering of birdsong.
Sprint down the hillside and revel
with the golden poppies.
With your comeback
the world becomes
a more splendid orb.
A former First Amendment attorney, KM Kramer earned her undergraduate and law degrees at Stanford University and recently began publishing her poetry. Her poems can be found or are forthcoming in publications including The Prose Poem (shortlisted for the 2024 Poetry Competition), RedRoseThorns Magazine, and The Modern Artist.