Poetry
Published on Jan 21, 2024

The Man Who Sketched the Wind

"Draw me the wind if you can"

by Alessio Zanelli
Photo by Keenan Constance: Pexels.com

You can’t have me there.
—El Miguel

Draw me the wind if you can—I asked.
Here it is—he replied,
after dragging the pencil
across the blank sheet
without leaving a mark.
We looked into each other’s eyes—
his face turned serious,
but he snickered inside.

Alessio Zanelli is an Italian poet who writes in English. His work has appeared in over 200 literary journals from 17 countries. His sixth collection, titled The Invisible, was published in 2023 by Greenwich Exchange (London). For more information please visit https://www.alessiozanelli.it/

