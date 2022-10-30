~Photo by Michael Dziedzic: Unsplash.com

Yesterday, I burned my hand,

and you got Shakespeare in the divorce

which feels unfair.

You were beautiful in your knowingness—the

sense that you already knew my secrets, but even more

that I knew yours—

a greenish gold shimmering

the good kind of ache, the hero of

our story.

For a few glorious moments,

we read the same pages.

But once you know of Leda, Zeus

never looks the same.

He forever carries with him a bit of swan—

which has always seemed to me a snake.

Andi Myles is a Washington DC area science writer by day, poet in the in between times. Her favorite space is the fine line between essay and poetry. Her work has appeared in Tahoma Literary Review, Alligator Juniper, and Beyond Words, among others.