Cottage Industry

Working class cottages
hold no interest for speculators,
or those who wish to restore
the elegance of nineteenth century
high-button splendor,
top hats and tails, calling cards in the foyer.
Working class cottages
always held the laborers.
Factory workers on the line---
Eastman Kodak assembly, Bausch
and Lomb, Hickey Freeman immigrant hands
stitching suits and making buttons.
Working class cottages
raised up those who washed
other people’s clothes
in other people’s kitchens,
fed other people’s children,
came home to hungry mouths of their own,
crying “Mama, mama”
poor tired Mama
working fingers to the bone.
Working class cottages,
no gingerbread trim
no turrets, no parquet floors,
nothing to restore except
strength so the body can work
soundness so the mind can continue
in a top-down society
where Queen Annes become gentrified
and the workers run down,
painted ladies wait at the table
while servants sweep the floor
But working class cottages still
stand in rows of solidarity;
a comforter of many colors in a shelter
against the storm, while the
Victorian tiered fortresses adorn the
National Registry---they cannot be altered,
while the cottages adapt, evolve,
diverse, united, and strong.
Diane Funston co-founded a women's poetry salon in San Diego, created a weekly poetry gathering in the high desert town of Tehachapi, CA and most recently has been the Yuba-Sutter Arts and Culture Poet-in-Residence for the past two years. It is in this role she created Poetry Square, a monthly online venue that features poets from all the world reading their work and discussing creative process. She has been published in Last Stanza, Synkronicity, California Quarterly, Whirlwind, San Diego Poetry Annual, Summation, Tule Review, Lake Affect Magazine, Meat for Tea, and other literary journals. Her first chapbook, “Over the Falls” was published this July 2022 from Foothills Publishing. Diane is also a visual artist in mosaic, wool felting, and collage. Her pieces have been in galleries in the Sacramento Valley.
Inner City Home, Rochester, New York
In the city of Frederick Douglas;
above the painful echoes
of Underground Railroad,
below the path of the drinking gourd,
Young men kill one another
gun down hard fought ideals
give power to the new Master,
the meth and the crack
across young backs
like the forebear's whipped lashes
tracks on arms trace
new cruel slavery.
Across Harriet Tubman's land,
violence is the new crop
sticks to souls like cotton,
to scarred hands once before
reaching out to God,
now to the weapons
of class destruction.
Under city street lights
the call and response
of gunshots to sirens
penetrate the humid air,
color the night red,
flow of youthful blood---
glow of screaming top light---
Another night's statistic
in the city of Frederick Douglas.
Diane Funston
Yearly Visit Home
The smoke-hued vinyl window shades
half-mast once again,
Every annual visit, olive drapes, old furniture,
1970's in all but rebellion.
Behind the shades is Technicolor.
Bold. Alive. Beckoning.
Photos on the wall, my kids' grade-school pictures.
Dogs of hers that have passed,
replaced with dogs that look the same.
To move them would betray lighter wallpaper.
People say, "Your Mom is just getting older".
I remember her always like this.
Afraid to risk. To change. To do it differently.
I go out everyday, drink in the city.
Hear what's changed, what hasn't.
Drive through the green lake country.
I arrive back, tv blaring, always watching the weather.
Predictable. Warm. Moist. Thunder. Cicadas singing.
I tell her where I went during the day.
Neither of us pull up the window shades.
Diane Funston
Vampire
Or, How I Became a Poet
Strange vampire of the sun,
I sought and sucked
every dappled drop of sunlit space.
Gorging myself on light,
peculiar bat in flight by day,
eschewing dim cave companions
I moved stealthily
to side-step shadows.
Draping my velvet cloak
over bones cold as ash
when distanced from
sun’s luminary libido.
Wearily, I searched on overcast days,
clouded quests forcing me
to turn inward.
Fanning embers with my satin wings
giving warm-blooded life
to long lost memories---
still pulsing,
still painful.
Warmth not as easy
as embracing the sunlight
and stealing the heat
needed to survive.
My wings evolved to fingers,
holding firm the pen,
dribbling words to paper.
Poems in vampire's blood,
not circulating naturally,
but sucked from sources
surrounding me
Diane Funston