Corona Seasons: haiku and senryu sequence (since 2020)

spring
quarantine flowers
—contactless delivery—
memento mori
summer
walks down banned beaches
shoals of multicoloured masks—
ships flying ensigns
autumn
yarrow and ragweed
in seed clawing through asphalt—
the rush-hour silence
winter
advent calendars
open identical days—
frost-etched windowpane
repeat
the months of absence
skin touched through the haze of screens—
hope bruised like blossom
Dilys Wyndham Thomas (she/her) is a Belgian and British writer based in The Netherlands. She has also lived in Saudi Arabia, Belgium, France, Germany, Jordan, and the UK. Dilys is an assistant poetry editor at Passengers Journal, and she organises a poetry feedback group for Strange Birds Migratory Writing Collective. Her work has appeared in Beyond Words, Prometheus Dreaming, Rust and Moth, Wild Roof Journal, and Willows Wept Review.