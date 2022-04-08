Corona Seasons: haiku and senryu sequence (since 2020)

Art by Itzel Bazerque Patrich

spring

quarantine flowers

—contactless delivery—

memento mori

summer

walks down banned beaches

shoals of multicoloured masks—

ships flying ensigns

autumn

yarrow and ragweed

in seed clawing through asphalt—

the rush-hour silence

winter

advent calendars

open identical days—

frost-etched windowpane

repeat

the months of absence

skin touched through the haze of screens—

hope bruised like blossom

Dilys Wyndham Thomas (she/her) is a Belgian and British writer based in The Netherlands. She has also lived in Saudi Arabia, Belgium, France, Germany, Jordan, and the UK. Dilys is an assistant poetry editor at Passengers Journal, and she organises a poetry feedback group for Strange Birds Migratory Writing Collective. Her work has appeared in Beyond Words, Prometheus Dreaming, Rust and Moth, Wild Roof Journal, and Willows Wept Review.