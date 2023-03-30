Oh yea

I’d give all my teeth to be that tall dark and handsome

And yea I might even be willing to die real young

just so I could live on and on

like some dream thing

in movie posters

But before that

I’d like to have the kind of looks

that stop anything breathing in its tracks

as it stared at me and my marvel --

at my boat-load of handy dandy

and my cup running over

if you get my drift

I’d give my good eye to be an eyeful

of a best-looking swoon angel

The kind of oh my goodness treat that’s like

when butter meets honey

Yea if only my magazine looks

could be the best ever seen

since hair was parted by Moses

or someone Egyptian

There’s that

And too, I’d give a twist on this bad thumb to be irresistible

And yea, that’s spelled with the real sexy i waving up front

on the float

and that big bad e grinning in the rear

if you get my drift

Truly I’d give up my last smoke

the extra best one I’m told

To have those kind of god idol looks

So that whenever however and as ever I went

each heavenly bolt and blast of light

would itself fall on its knees in mud

for gawking up at me

Larew’s poems appear widely. His next collection, Patchy Ways, is forthcoming from CyberWit Press.