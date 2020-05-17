Photo by Jack Anstey on Unsplash

And there we stood

looking out in silence

at the great river

too wide to swim across

though some might have tried

and drowned too young.

And our teacher stepped in

allowing her skirt to rise

to her hips like a cloud

with her inside, and

lifting her arms she beckoned

one by one to her side

where she blessed aloud

our baptism, not to God,

but to the waters,

and we the fish

that lived inside

and it inside of us,

“Forever and forever,”

she simply said,

“You are one.”

And some laughed for joy

and some bowed their heads

and cried.

Larry Smith is a poet, fiction writer and biographer of Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Kenneth Patchen. His most recent work is Thoreau’s Lost Journal: Poems and Tu Fu Comes to America. He’s a professor emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and director of Bottom Dog Press. He and his wife live along the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.