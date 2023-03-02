Photo by Anna Chip: Pexels.com

On a gentle slope of close-trimmed grasses

when the sun rays, slanting, dress with shadow

the light folds of blanketing earth

is most apparent the fractured

faces of the underlying bedrock

as it shelves. This stone is general in all places,

deeper or closer as the eons have overlain it.

Here, the oldest homes have been set into it,

their basements chiseled out with hammer and pick

square and cool. We found a pie safe,

some jury-rigged shelves,

an oil furnace (top of its line for its time)

and its tank. On this, in this,

the earth’s crust cleared of sand,

loam, and dirt, dry by luck or past thoughtful

work, our foundation,

ceilinged with beams

of halved, bark-on, straight fir:

a fitting place to find

the handiwork

of old lives’ patching,

and ourselves.

Benjamin Harnett is a poet, fiction writer, historian, and digital engineer. His poetry has appeared recently in Poet Lore, Saranac Review, ENTROPY, and the Evansville Review. He is the author of the novel THE HAPPY VALLEY and the short story collection GIGANTIC. He lives in Cherry Valley, NY with his wife Toni and their collection of eccentric pets. He works for The New York Times.