Photo by Magda Ehlers: Pexels.com

Swaying trees shade the path you walk with Eve in Eden,

in a dream of a lost past you sought to retrieve in Eden.

Your reflection in starlit water made you think of yourself

as an Angel who would find a lasting reprieve in Eden.

The serpent had spoken of how you would come to forsake

all that God had created you to achieve in Eden.

You dream of the cherub's flaming sword, gold light gracing

the brilliant auras of the Seraphim that grieve in Eden.

You hear the wind's voice in the night, asking of what memory,

what trace, what remnant of yourself, did you leave in Eden?

You are still beset by a desire to relive the past.

You still pray for the blessing you long to receive in Eden.

Even now you sense the allure of the serpent's voice,

that led you to question all you came to believe in Eden.

In a dream of a lost past you sought to retrieve in Eden,

swaying trees shade the path you walk with Eve in Eden.

Steffen Horstmann's poems and book reviews have appeared in publications throughout the world, including Baltimore Review, Free State Review, Istanbul Literary Review, Louisiana Literature, Oyez Review, Texas Poetry Journal, and Tiferet. He has published two books of ghazals, Jalsaghar (2016) and Ujjain (2017).