Dandelion Harbinger

Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

Worn flowers

hanging on by a thread

warmed by a peeked

sunlight,

stuck

yet frozen

in one place

like life can be



may

be

too much of a good thing

is too much

but never enough

when will it be?



will it to happen en mass

in fortitude and in shining, hopeless

action

not yet taken

but planned

with an intricate beauty



so well timed, laid out, charted course

that you will swear

a former you

came up with it

in a former life



and this is where the next path begins

where the other ends



perhaps with love, sorrow, regret,

tears splashing across the windshield

on a rainy night

drive to nowhere



listening to the same music

that never gets old,

going to the same cheap room,

buying beer from

the same store in the same town,

and trying to find the same love

from the same type of woman.



there's an inevitable pattern

that life takes on after awhile,

a merry go round that goes

round and round

with no way off,

from the mundane to the exciting,

it knows how to hurt you

in all the right places

without even trying.

but there's a familiar comfort

in it all

knowing what's just around the corner,

what's in the fridge, who's in the apartment down the hall,

and the neighbors barking dog

waiting for you when you get home.

It gives you a leg up, lets you know what's ahead

so you don't have to struggle

quite as much.



Peace of mind means everything

and when it comes time

for the eternal harbinger

to cast its light down upon you,

sit soft, rest easy

and don't forget to

smile.

Justin Edse lives in Columbus, OH, with his cat Stella where he is a programmer by day, and a poet by night. He loves writing poetry that highlights the voices of people seldom heard from; the everyday working stiffs, the down and out, the lonely and looking. He hopes to reach out and let them know that they aren't alone with their thoughts in this sometimes-crazy world. In his spare time, Justin enjoys shooting guns, antique hunting, hitchhiking, and collecting typewriters. He has six of them now and has no plans on slowing down. Next up on his list, the IBM Selectric.