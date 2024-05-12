When I Met Grace

She is an abnormality / in the torrential downpour / of spandex covered ass
Deep stares
and tangled hair
We gaze into the reflective
majestic mirage
of a dark forest
She is an abnormality
in the torrential downpour
of spandex covered ass
She is the orange glow
of tobacco
in dismal clouds
She is a mystery
with indistinct clues
of angelic demonism
She raised the questions yet to be answered:
where be my blue opiate star forever obsessed?
where next shall my vessel point?
when will I stop searching through wastelands & evergreen
down steep hills & uncertain fogs?
what is to be found in the bubbling green lagoon
of early settlers?
what is to be?
what me to be?
to be the best me
I can be.
Lawrence Grant Bassett is a biologist, statistician, and writer based out of San Marcos, Texas. His poetry focuses on the joys, sorrows, and introspective crises that are inextricably linked to our human condition. He has previously published senryu in the journal Cattails.