When I Met Grace

Photo by Roghaye Arabpour: Pexels.com

Deep stares

and tangled hair

We gaze into the reflective

majestic mirage

of a dark forest

She is an abnormality

in the torrential downpour

of spandex covered ass

She is the orange glow

of tobacco

in dismal clouds

She is a mystery

with indistinct clues

of angelic demonism

She raised the questions yet to be answered:

where be my blue opiate star forever obsessed?

where next shall my vessel point?

when will I stop searching through wastelands & evergreen

down steep hills & uncertain fogs?

what is to be found in the bubbling green lagoon

of early settlers?

what is to be?

what me to be?

to be the best me

I can be.

Lawrence Grant Bassett is a biologist, statistician, and writer based out of San Marcos, Texas. His poetry focuses on the joys, sorrows, and introspective crises that are inextricably linked to our human condition. He has previously published senryu in the journal Cattails.