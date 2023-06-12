Photo by Karla Facio: Pexels.com

The jellyfish landed up on a busy street. He met a girl

wearing a Dracula print shirt. She was beautiful and alone,

waiting beside a restaurant. He couldn't skip a heartbeat,

but flirted with her. She asked him to bring the moon and

some stars to play with. He took a piece of tissue paper

to draw them. While he was busy sketching the sky, she

stabbed him six times and diffused out. He laid dead for

a fortnight, no one was bothered for a blob. A priest threw

the blob into the ocean. He woke up a polyp, diagnosed

himself of heartbreak and decided to have therapy sessions.

Few days later, he landed again on a busy street. He entered

a bookshop and picked up a magazine. He started to read

the first poem titled, 'A Medusa'. His heart didn't skip a beat.

Ankur Jyoti Saikia (he/ him) is a forestry researcher based in India who believes in his self-coined maxim “scribble, submit, repeat.” Twitter & Instagram: @amythfromassam