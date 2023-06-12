The jellyfish landed up on a busy street. He met a girl
wearing a Dracula print shirt. She was beautiful and alone,
waiting beside a restaurant. He couldn't skip a heartbeat,
but flirted with her. She asked him to bring the moon and
some stars to play with. He took a piece of tissue paper
to draw them. While he was busy sketching the sky, she
stabbed him six times and diffused out. He laid dead for
a fortnight, no one was bothered for a blob. A priest threw
the blob into the ocean. He woke up a polyp, diagnosed
himself of heartbreak and decided to have therapy sessions.
Few days later, he landed again on a busy street. He entered
a bookshop and picked up a magazine. He started to read
the first poem titled, 'A Medusa'. His heart didn't skip a beat.
Ankur Jyoti Saikia (he/ him) is a forestry researcher based in India who believes in his self-coined maxim “scribble, submit, repeat.” Twitter & Instagram: @amythfromassam