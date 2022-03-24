Skip to main content
PoetryHaiku
Published on Apr 24, 2022DOI

Nine Haikus

“Pencils down now, please,” / Armed men politely order. / "There shall be no press.”

by Rose Menyon Heflin
Published onApr 24, 2022
Marking the seasons
Using the phenology
Of motorcycles

\dots

“Pencils down now, please,”
Armed men politely order.
“There shall be no press.”

\dots

Former hardware store
Now shuttered up and closed down
Mom and Pop are gone

\dots

Looking‌ ‌and‌ ‌seeing‌ ‌—
People‌ ‌often‌ ‌confuse‌ ‌them
They‌ ‌are‌ ‌not‌ ‌the‌ ‌same

\dots

Stranger but stronger
The elephant in the room
Goes on a rampage

\dots

As you paint over
Watercolor memories
You weep with sorrow

\dots

Wisconsin winter
Patient ice fishermen wait
Undaunted by cold

\dots

That gray morning dew
And the prostitute’s revenge
Heavy on the air

\dots

Blazing red maples
Alight the crisp autumn air
Burning effigies

Originally from rural southern Kentucky, Rose Menyon Heflin is a writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. Her poetry won a 2021 Merit Award from Arts for All Wisconsin, and one of her poems was choreographed and performed by a local dance troupe. Additionally, she had a creative nonfiction piece featured in the Chazen Museum of Art’s Companion Species exhibit.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
