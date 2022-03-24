Nine Haikus

Marking the seasons
Using the phenology
Of motorcycles
“Pencils down now, please,”
Armed men politely order.
“There shall be no press.”
Former hardware store
Now shuttered up and closed down
Mom and Pop are gone
Looking and seeing —
People often confuse them
They are not the same
Stranger but stronger
The elephant in the room
Goes on a rampage
As you paint over
Watercolor memories
You weep with sorrow
Wisconsin winter
Patient ice fishermen wait
Undaunted by cold
That gray morning dew
And the prostitute’s revenge
Heavy on the air
Blazing red maples
Alight the crisp autumn air
Burning effigies
Originally from rural southern Kentucky, Rose Menyon Heflin is a writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. Her poetry won a 2021 Merit Award from Arts for All Wisconsin, and one of her poems was choreographed and performed by a local dance troupe. Additionally, she had a creative nonfiction piece featured in the Chazen Museum of Art’s Companion Species exhibit.