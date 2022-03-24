Nine Haikus

﻿

Photo by Rebecca Matthews on Unsplash

Marking the seasons

Using the phenology

Of motorcycles

… \dots …

“Pencils down now, please,”

Armed men politely order.

“There shall be no press.”

… \dots …

Former hardware store

Now shuttered up and closed down

Mom and Pop are gone

… \dots …

Looking‌ ‌and‌ ‌seeing‌ ‌—

People‌ ‌often‌ ‌confuse‌ ‌them

They‌ ‌are‌ ‌not‌ ‌the‌ ‌same

… \dots …

Stranger but stronger

The elephant in the room

Goes on a rampage

… \dots …

As you paint over

Watercolor memories

You weep with sorrow

… \dots …

Wisconsin winter

Patient ice fishermen wait

Undaunted by cold

… \dots …

That gray morning dew

And the prostitute’s revenge

Heavy on the air

… \dots …

Blazing red maples

Alight the crisp autumn air

Burning effigies

Originally from rural southern Kentucky, Rose Menyon Heflin is a writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. Her poetry won a 2021 Merit Award from Arts for All Wisconsin, and one of her poems was choreographed and performed by a local dance troupe. Additionally, she had a creative nonfiction piece featured in the Chazen Museum of Art’s Companion Species exhibit.