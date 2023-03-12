Photo by Pixabay: Pexels.com

Dinner at my house

will be indulgent,

decadent,

belly achingly full

from food, wine, laughter.

Dinner at my house

will celebrate me, and you,

and our minds, and our bodies,

and all the beautiful, discounted miracles

those bodies can do.

Dinner at my house

will be bread with extra butter.

It will be pasta with extra sauce.

It will be cake –

so much cake.

Dinner at my house

will be with my best

and brightest friends;

the ones who hear me when I speak

and respect me when I choose.

Dinner at my house

will be served to the girl

who ate alone in high school.

The one who shoveled food into napkins

and forced it down garbage disposals.

Dinner at my house

will be served to the child

who could not see

how deserved she was

of a seat at the table.

Danielle Meyer's writing has previously appeared in Angles Literary Magazine and on the online writing community site, Write or Die Tribe, for which she served as a past contributor. She is a graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and is currently working as a Senior Communications Associate for an IR and PR agency. She resides in New York City.