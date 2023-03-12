"Dinner at my house will be bread with extra butter"
Dinner at my house
will be indulgent,
decadent,
belly achingly full
from food, wine, laughter.
Dinner at my house
will celebrate me, and you,
and our minds, and our bodies,
and all the beautiful, discounted miracles
those bodies can do.
Dinner at my house
will be bread with extra butter.
It will be pasta with extra sauce.
It will be cake –
so much cake.
Dinner at my house
will be with my best
and brightest friends;
the ones who hear me when I speak
and respect me when I choose.
Dinner at my house
will be served to the girl
who ate alone in high school.
The one who shoveled food into napkins
and forced it down garbage disposals.
Dinner at my house
will be served to the child
who could not see
how deserved she was
of a seat at the table.
Danielle Meyer's writing has previously appeared in Angles Literary Magazine and on the online writing community site, Write or Die Tribe, for which she served as a past contributor. She is a graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and is currently working as a Senior Communications Associate for an IR and PR agency. She resides in New York City.