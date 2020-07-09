“Autumn,” digitally enhanced photo, June 8, 2020, Carolyn Martin

some emergency; I've been called in to work. it's 7 a.m. on this fine sunday morning and the streets look like christmas trees the second week of january.





DS Maolalai has been nominated four times for Best of the Net and three times for the Pushcart Prize. He has published two collections of poetry, Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden (Encircle Press, 2016) and Sad Havoc Among the Birds (Turas Press, 2019). He studied English Literature at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, and recently returned to Dublin after several years of living in the UK and Canada.



From associate professor of English to management trainer to retiree, Carolyn Martin is a lover of gardening and snorkeling, writing and photography. She is currently the poetry editor of Kosmos Quarterly: journal for global transformation.

