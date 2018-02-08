Skip to main content
Prose
Published on Mar 08, 2018

Ode to the DMV

"I’m too damned old for this kind of stimulation. Get me to a nunnery."

by Jenine Baines
Fuck. Pardon my French. But fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck. FUCK.

Oh, it could have been worse: I could have neglected to make an appointment in advance and wound up in a line snaking outside the door, around the building; I could have flunked the written test more than once. Grâce à Dieu, my partners in this morning’s menage à trois were focused on my satisfaction. Which helped, except the happy ending was solely up to me – and as I told both gals afterward, FUCK! I’m too damned old for this kind of stimulation. Get me to a nunnery. I’m done with all intercourse with the DMV.

 

Jenine Baines is an author, poet, and former Texan now living in Los Angeles who views the River Walk as Wonderland, a place that is “curiouser and curiouser.”  Actually, all places are curious wonderlands – an epiphany “j” attempts to convey in her essays and poetry. She is at work on editing her first book of essays, You Don’t Have to Tell Everybody Everything: Confessions of a Chatty Cathy and Late Bloomer.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with