Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Sep 30, 2020DOI

Poach

“My bread’s in need of / blessing; salt the theft.”

by Max Heinegg
Published onSep 30, 2020
Poach

Photo by Elle May on Unsplash

Sour grapes in the whirl-

pool the albumen, 

fork a gentle cloud

over the yolk, one foot on 

the sheet, this ghost’s getting 

caught. Down comes the spider! 

Net the jellyfish, two tendrils come 

off, no matter, slippery 

ropes on a fisherman’s deck. 

My bread’s in need of 

blessing; salt the theft.

Max Heinegg’s poems have been nominated for Best of the Net and The Pushcart Prize. He has been a finalist for the poetry prizes of Crab Creek Review, December Magazine, Cultural Weekly, Cutthroat, Rougarou, Asheville Poetry Review, Twyckenham Notes and Nazim Hikmet. Also a singer-songwriter, his records can be heard at www.maxheinegg.com.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with