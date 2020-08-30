Login to discuss
Sour grapes in the whirl-
pool the albumen,
fork a gentle cloud
over the yolk, one foot on
the sheet, this ghost’s getting
caught. Down comes the spider!
Net the jellyfish, two tendrils come
off, no matter, slippery
ropes on a fisherman’s deck.
My bread’s in need of
blessing; salt the theft.
Max Heinegg’s poems have been nominated for Best of the Net and The Pushcart Prize. He has been a finalist for the poetry prizes of Crab Creek Review, December Magazine, Cultural Weekly, Cutthroat, Rougarou, Asheville Poetry Review, Twyckenham Notes and Nazim Hikmet. Also a singer-songwriter, his records can be heard at www.maxheinegg.com.