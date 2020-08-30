Photo by Elle May on Unsplash

Sour grapes in the whirl-

pool the albumen,

fork a gentle cloud

over the yolk, one foot on

the sheet, this ghost’s getting

caught. Down comes the spider!

Net the jellyfish, two tendrils come

off, no matter, slippery

ropes on a fisherman’s deck.

My bread’s in need of

blessing; salt the theft.

Max Heinegg’s poems have been nominated for Best of the Net and The Pushcart Prize. He has been a finalist for the poetry prizes of Crab Creek Review, December Magazine, Cultural Weekly, Cutthroat, Rougarou, Asheville Poetry Review, Twyckenham Notes and Nazim Hikmet. Also a singer-songwriter, his records can be heard at www.maxheinegg.com.