Interview with Camellia Paul

1. Let's start with the basics, tell us about yourself.

Born and raised in Calcutta, India, I am an incredibly lazy, daydreaming millennial. I live with my parents, and my five-year-old feline brother – it is to him that I turn for expert advice on life, the universe, and everything. I have a Masters in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, and I’m currently employed as a Senior Instructional Designer in an ed-tech MNC. Prior to this, I have worked in print media and publishing houses, and been part of various academic translation projects. My works of translation, fiction, and poetry often appear in books, magazines, and online journals, as do my artworks and photography. As an independent practitioner of the visual arts, I embark on a journey of self-expression and exploration through my creative endeavours. I’m also an eccentric neologist, a cunning linguist, and I tend to reject anything that lacks humour. Apart from obsessing about owls, art, and Nature, I love reading, listening to music, and exploring cultures.

2. What media do you mainly work with?

My work celebrates the spontaneous, the whimsical, and the beautifully chaotic. It ranges from doodling on paper with black ink, painting on pottery, stoneware, and glassware – to dynamic, sweeping brushstrokes of acrylic paint and watercolour on canvas, floors, and walls in the form of the traditional Bengali alpana style and wall-art. I generally do my paintings in A4 size drawing paper and doodles with ink on fine handmade paper. For pottery painting, I prefer earthenware and ceramics. Other than this, I am always up for adding a dash of colour or a labyrinth of wild scribbles to basically anything you give me.

3. What got you started on your current path?

If it is my passion for art you are referring to, I had been introduced to art at a very young age, even before I spoke my first word. Since then, I have been inseparable from my drawing paper and art materials, and I continue experimenting with visual art in various forms. While I may not possess the formal training in fine arts or years of experience that some artists do, I approach my craft with passion, and a thirst for growth and fulfillment.

4. How have things (artistically, life, whatever) changed for you over the past seven months?

An interesting question! The past few months have been rather happening in my life. My passion has found direction, and I have learned to pursue it in meaningful and productive ways. The global recognition my art has received in these few months has boosted my confidence, almost leading me to think what I aspire to create aren’t all totally worthless. A couple of unfortunate incidents in my own city and a neighbouring district have left me shaken, aghast, almost compelling me to lose faith in humanity. However, there is still hope in collective protest, compassion, and solidarity, that together pave the way for well-sought justice.

5. Who to/Where do you look for inspiration?

To be honest, I have never really felt “inspired,” but in its stead, have felt strong, unwavering passion before attempting to create or do something. Until my creation takes shape, its overwhelming absence from the world I inhabit drives or “inspires” me to create it. I have never experienced the need to go looking for inspiration when I have always been surrounded by Nature. I am awestruck, obsessed with, and consumed by Nature. I believe it is the best thing that could have happened to me as a human being. Nature has not deserted me for a single day.

6. What are your major concerns with the world today?

Turbocapitalism and environmental degradation.

7. How does your artwork connect with your larger purpose?

My art is an evolving testament to my dedication to honing my skills that aim to develop and achieve a unique artistic style. It serves as a means to translate my thoughts, emotions, and insights into visual narratives that resonate with both myself, and those who encounter my work. I have always turned to art to communicate anything to the rest of the world – from spreading awareness, to expressing solidarity or dissent.

8. Advice for beginners (of any age)?

I believe it is never too early or too late to begin. I am no expert to “advise” anyone, but I can only suggest by sharing what has worked for me. You can always begin by looking around you, expanding your horizons, and exploring possibilities. Then identify your passion, and ask yourself why it is your passion. It is very important to have a clear idea on what drives you and why before pursuing it. And since passion is a lifelong and unending pursuit, it requires relentless grit, diligence, and deep love to flourish.

9. Work/shows we should look for?

Thank you! Here are a few links to my published artworks and photography:

“Owl Sketches and Doodles” for The Owl Pages, a website since 1998 with the aim to provide information about owls of the world, September 2024. https://www.owlpages.com/owls/articles.php?a=131

“Hagia Sophia,” “Nakhoda Mosque,” and “Burj Khalifa” for The City Key, an online arts journal published from Pennsylvania, USA, August 2024. https://citykeyzine.com/category/art/

A photo essay on “City Lights of Calcutta” for The City Key, an online arts journal published from Pennsylvania, USA, July 2024. https://citykeyzine.com/category/photography/

A photo essay on “Winds of Summer” for Setu (Volume 8; Issue 12), a bilingual monthly journal published from Pittsburgh, USA, May 2024. https://www.setumag.com/2024/05/summer-2024-camellia-paul.html

“Moonwrecked” and “No Smoking” for Volume 666, Troublemaker Firestarter magazine, USA., June 2024. https://troublemakerfirestarter.com/product/volume-666/

Cover art titled “Radha-Krishna” for Being in Bodies 2024, the special issue of The Passionfruit Review, April 2024. https://passionfruitreview.com/being-in-bodies-2024/

Cover artwork for the book Celebrating the City- Kolkata in Indian Literature, edited by Sayantan Dasgupta, Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, ISBN: 978-93- 55481-11-5, January 2022. https://www.exoticindiaart.com/book/details/celebrating-city-kolkata-in-indian-literature-azg264/

“The Charming Fiddler,” for Livewire, an English web platform, December 2019. https://livewire.thewire.in/fiction-and-verse/the-charming-fiddler

10. Final comments? Additions?

Oh, yes! My work “Starlight,” the chosen ART winner of the Fall 2024 Issue, was actually scribbled in a small notepad back on a September night for my beloved – my muse. When I told him about Starlight making it to the cover of San Antonio Review, this is what he had to say: “It takes real sense to appreciate this one, because it isn’t especially dazzling or striking.”

And this fills my heart. Thank you for everything, San Antonio Review. I wish you the very best.