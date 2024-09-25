Traditions

Photo by Plato Terentev: Pexels.com

On July 26th, 1895, in Mannheim, Germany,

a mutt by the name Wilson started

the international canine pastime

of urinating on car tires.

A primitive version existed

on wagon wheels,

but Wilson established for dogkind

what the pony express was for us.

A way for Canis familiaris to communicate

across swaths of territory

at the cost of raising a leg.

Brilliant.

Passed down across twenty generations

and multiple continents–

to Blue, the ranch cow dog,

rusting out the farm truck’s rim.

R.H. Booker grew up on a family ranch in the central part of the Lone Star state. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps, serving as an Infantry Officer. He spends time with his wife, K.R., living in their fifth-wheel trailer. He is happiest when hunting, fly-fishing, boating, playing guitar, reading, cooking, or writing.



