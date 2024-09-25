Traditions

On July 26th, 1895, in Mannheim, Germany,
a mutt by the name Wilson started
the international canine pastime
of urinating on car tires.
A primitive version existed
on wagon wheels,
but Wilson established for dogkind
what the pony express was for us.
A way for Canis familiaris to communicate
across swaths of territory
at the cost of raising a leg.
Brilliant.
Passed down across twenty generations
and multiple continents–
to Blue, the ranch cow dog,
rusting out the farm truck’s rim.
R.H. Booker grew up on a family ranch in the central part of the Lone Star state. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and was commissioned in the United States Marine Corps, serving as an Infantry Officer. He spends time with his wife, K.R., living in their fifth-wheel trailer. He is happiest when hunting, fly-fishing, boating, playing guitar, reading, cooking, or writing.