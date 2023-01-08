The Potential in Architecture

Photo by Catherine Kay Greenup: Unsplash.com

The art of the possible

in the ranch-style house

circa the summer before

the sick cries

of digestive mishaps rang out

like the first message

by telegraph: what hath God

wrought in his wisdom

of making some deaf, and others

awful, intolerably loud; the builder

followed the hearing woman’s

specifications so echoes would

travel paths between bedrooms

and backyard; an addition she called

a service porch, the appliances

digging holes in the floor

as they jerked with too much power

still voices had to indulge in area and diameter

if they were to navigate doors

and corners; it’s uncivilized, the mother complained

as her daughters completed thoughts

that had dwindled to mere tinctures of

what was meant, or needed to be said,

instructions playing off the hollowness

of stucco and lumber, concrete on slab,

the pouring of tar or gravel,

an intact family, happy if not strong,

diabolically sober; who else

could say as much, where there was

no television before homework;

no pets without the approval of the grandmother;

the neighbors will know everything

at this rate, the decibels and evening

meal held at an unholy hour

but for the fugitive sprint of pubescent

bare feet, pounding on hardwood

as if elephants called into battle.

Jane Rosenberg LaForge writes poetry, fiction, and occasional essays from her home in New York City. Her new collection of poetry is My Aunt's Abortion (BlazeVOX [books] 2023). She is the author of three other collections, four chapbooks of poetry, a memoir, and two novels. Her most recent novel, Sisterhood of the Infamous (New Meridian Arts Press 2021), was a finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards in regional fiction (west).