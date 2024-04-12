Dundas Station

Photo by James Frid: Pexels.com

We rode the subway to the Eaton Centre,

exited the turnstiles, and saw a homeless

woman extending her paper cup. I walked

by. Then stopped and walked back. I had

two toonies in my pocket and gave her one.

She was grateful. When I caught up to Jean,

I said, Why didn't I give her both? Is $4

going to kill me? I looked in my wallet

and found a ten-dollar bill. I curled it up

and walked back again, stooped, really

looked at her. She was starving, pale skin

stretched over her skull. Her thin legs

twisted beneath her awkwardly. I placed

the ten in her hand and said, This is a

ten-dollar bill as if she had never seen one.

She clung to it, then pinched the toonie

from the cup. She struggled to stand,

weeping. I wondered if she was in pain

until she said Thank you, then limped to

the brightly lit food court. It hit me hard –

a starving woman in a city of 6 million.

We went where we had to go. I had a fifty

in my wallet. It was all I could think about.

Bill Garvey's poetry has been published in several journals across North America. His poetry collection, The basement on Biella, was published in 2023 by DarkWinter Press. He grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts and currently lives in Canada with his wife, Jean. He enjoys the public transportation of Toronto.