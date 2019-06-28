postmemory

Image: Selection from “Succulent Frenzy,” Edgar Castrejon, November 26, 2017

somehow

I have always known

what had happened here

maybe I overheard it

in my mother’s womb

maybe she overheard it

in her mother’s womb

and her own womb

whispered to me

what had happened here

this place is my womb

as it used to be theirs

I have fed on their bones

and dreams

reluctantly and insatiably

a blessed curse

a cursed blessing

somehow

I have always known

that I should seek out their presence

in the night sky

rather than in muddy soil

somehow

I have always known

that I should sense their presence

in wildflowers

rather than in their crumbling possessions

those who walked my paths

whose eyes turned into sand

whose fingers turned into tree roots

whose voices linger in my dreams

whose dreams linger in my memory

once

gazed at the same sky

and touched the same wildflowers

somehow

I have always known

anticipated, missed, and dreaded

the same fate

seeking a refuge

in the night sky

and in wildflowers

Alicja Kusiak-Brownstein is a historian and native of Poland who has been living in the U.S. since 2003. A graduate from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor with Ph.D. in history, she has taught at the University of Notre Dame. She now studies psychotherapy at the University of Chicago. She has published extensively on history, feminism, social issues and the fine arts. This poem was translated from Polish by the author.