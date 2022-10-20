Mourning Dove

~Photo by Miles Peacock: Unsplash.com

From my balcony on the fourth floor

of this downtown apartment, I can see

nests tucked under the roofline of the surrounding buildings.

Birds dart in and out. I couldn’t name a single one,

except the bullying blue jay. But I recognize their calls,

some sharp and brief, others bright and trilling.

The morning dove’s (or is it mourning?)

is low like an owl’s hoot and hauntingly long.

It doesn’t seem to belong here, barely heard

above the traffic, that rushing urban river.

Years from now, when I drink my tea

from a different chair, at a different home, with a different view

I’ll hear that call — the dove’s unmistakable coo — and return

in my mind to this exact moment.

Will I smile then? Or sigh? Will I search

through drawers filled with journals long faded, flipping their pages

until I find this poem - How will it read then, in a different chair,

at a different home, with a different view?

Sarette Danae is a teacher and writer hailing from Seattle. Her poetry has appeared in local and international publications including The Metaworker, Blue Mountain Review, and Amsterdam Quarterly. When not writing, she can usually be found hiking with her husband and two dogs.