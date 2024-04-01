The Last Touch

Photo by brenoanp: Pexels.com

I try to remember it. I wish I knew

it was the net of your hand as we walked,

your head sighing in sleep at my shoulder,

a night ending in your lips and limbs around me.

Instead it was probably just your fingernails

on my palms handing me the car keys,

your shoulder brushing me aside

in the kitchen, toward a sizzling pan,

your sock feet stumbling over mine

while vacuuming before the kids’ bedtime.

I wish someone could’ve told me

from the dark reflection of the kitchen window

which time was the last time, no matter

how small, so I could take one more second

to breathe in your breath from under me

or feel the sting of your big toe,

whichever came last.

Devon Neal (he/him) is a Kentucky-based poet whose work has appeared in many publications, including HAD, Stanchion, Livina Press, The Storms, and The Bombay Lit Mag, and has been nominated for Best of the Net. He currently lives in Bardstown, KY with his wife and three children.