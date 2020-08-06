Photo by Kerry Rawlinson on Unsplash.

when the days begin to bleed into the same day

the formless grey of undifferentiated ticktocks

zigzagging around potholes of open mouths

when the nights swallow all of that regurgitating it

as a sour puddle of circularity onto the platform

of unconsciousness marked only by the music of the undefined

when the last train came through i missed it

i was in the bathroom trying to zip up my sanity

that shrank in the dryer because i forgot to set it on low

when you have no words to describe what you're not feeling

the day bleeds into the same day as you drown in the puddle of music

wait...i lied...i have the title

RC deWinter’s poetry is anthologized, notably in Uno: A Poetry Anthology (Verian Thomas, 2002), New York City Haiku (NY Times, 2017), Cowboys & Cocktails (Brick Street Poetry, April 2019), Nature In The Now (Tiny Seed Press, August 2019), in print in 2River, Adelaide Magazine, borrowed solace, Genre Urban Arts, Gravitas, In Parentheses, Night Picnic Journal, Prairie Schooner, Reality Break Press, Southword, and Variant Literature among many others and appears in numerous online literary journals.