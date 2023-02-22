Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Mar 22, 2023

Cheers

"This one stirs up cosmos"

by Kenton K. Yee
Published onMar 22, 2023
Photo by cottonbro studio: Pexels.com

This one stirs up bubbles.
That one splices and fries.
The other one doesn’t stir—
at least not in prime time.  
This one stirs up cosmos. 
That one stirs for tips.
The other one chews her ice.
This one drinks just soda.
That one dies a pauper.
The other one makes a killing.
This one loves two cats.
That one was my barber.
The other one moved to Frasier.
Diane’s not as good a stirrer.  

Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Constellations, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Rattle, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, Hollins Critic, LIGEIA Magazine, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from northern California and reads poetry for The Adroit Journal. 

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
