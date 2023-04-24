Photo by mododeolhar

“Sometimes it’s said that the end of every out breath is actually the end, the opportunity is there to die completely.” Pema Chodron

(1)

Others ran in screeching and splashing, eager

to swim away. At the edge, I stayed

coaxing my small body to enter

what turned my lips purple, my fingers white,

my bones into a coil of cold in which

I shiver for decades. Now

I’m diving in, every hot blaze

of my fifty-six summers alchemized

into this desire to immerse my body

in cold ocean to kick and kick harder,

to frog leg and to reach and pull, reach

and pull. Now there is no other challenge so easy

to overcome. The thrill of this simple victory

seduces me, this ocean I live next to granting a single,

simple pleasure that depends on no one, frees me

from bodies on the shore, in the cottages, the cars,

from those voices asking too often

for what I can’t give.

(2)

Breathe and blow. Breathe and blow. Breathe in.

Head turned, eyes open to light shimmering across

water, to kayaks laid like crayons of many colors,

the parked cars luminescent beyond them.

Breathe and blow. Breathe and blow. Breathe out.

Head turned to that long out breath into infinite

ocean while my legs kick and kick through one stroke,

two, three and twice that again before

I breathe in, open my eyes to gold spread

by summer sun on this ocean that holds me.

(3)

My hands reach into deepest cold that descends

so far it will never be touched by summer.

My body stretches across its sun-warmed top.

I am touching both, pulling through what is

inseparable, opposite, side by side. This body

turned hungry now for rhythm that is known—

warm, cold, light, dark—keeps me moving forward

into the unavoidable, constant, and predictable change.

Reaching, kicking in this act of faith gives delight

as does my heart now only an organ

pumping blood, giving strength, not betrayal,

not loss, but thriving, resilient, amidst flecks of light, dappled

in the dark of the outbreath, in the light of the in.

My eyes open to what is ordinary, ongoing, then close

again to submerged, selfless, transmutable

nameless being.

Denise Pendleton holds an MFA in Poetry from Washington University and is a recipient of The Jinx Walker Poetry Prize of the Academy of the American Poets. Her poems have appeared in American Sports Poems edited by May Swenson and Northwest Review, Tar River Poetry, and Kerning among others. Pendleton has taught writing to college students and held a variety of nonprofit jobs as an educator “from the balcony” to promote reading for all ages.