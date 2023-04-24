Hunting Henry, Calling Echo

Photo by Spencer Lawn

Yet again they have slipped away

and now gone, pulled our full

attention to them

their bodies our burden

their lives our love lost and what

might not survive this time.

Always they will strain at the leash

we put them on, steal out the door,

through the gate we haven’t

closed and then they go. They flee,

nose to the ground, fleet-footed, and we see

an urgent need we can’t ourselves

possess and they pass swiftly

out of sight. We call

and call because we don’t

know where or when we’ll get them back

but it’s our job to try because this dog

is our dog with our tag on its collar, its vet bills,

its muddy feet on our floor and its bark and growl

that can frighten our best friends away. Why

oh why do we bring them into our home,

these creatures on four legs shedding hairs

that add to our mundane chores, whose needs only

further disorder our days, whose names

ring out in our fields as we call

and call as if they understand our need

to own them, to know this dog is ours, as if

they really do love us without condition

even as they race away to what beckons

and what they must have to satisfy their deepest

yearning. What are we really calling out

to have back but this life we deemed our own

within the fenced in yard we paid to have

built just for them, the devotion we believed

ours forever as they gaze at us with their

puppy eyes, touch their damp noses

to our palms, lean their warm fur

against our bare skin? We didn’t know

how far in they would come

to the life we thought was ours

but they take it from us a few

minutes, a few hours at a time

every day and we keep calling,

calling Here Henry, Come Echo,

believing we’ll get this life back

to complicate thus comfort our own.

Denise Pendleton holds an MFA in Poetry from Washington University and is a recipient of The Jinx Walker Poetry Prize of the Academy of the American Poets. Her poems have appeared in American Sports Poems edited by May Swenson and Northwest Review, Tar River Poetry, and Kerning among others. Pendleton has taught writing to college students and held a variety of nonprofit jobs as an educator “from the balcony” to promote reading for all ages.