Photo by Andy Lee: Pexels.com

I wonder, are the plastic flowers dying?

The daisies' heads look like they are lower or

is that my head that is bowed?

Am I looking up at flowers? Uh, oh.

Am I dead?

No, I still feel the pinch

of inflation.

I still cannot see up close

without glasses, I still feel

cold and trapped by retirement. Should I

push up the heads of those daisies?

Or just lie down, see who comes up first.

W. Barrett Munn is a graduate of The Institute of Children’s Literature. His adult poetry has been published in New Verse News, Speckled Trout Review, Volney Road Review, Book of Matches, Copperfield Review Quarterly, and others are forthcoming.