Photo by Tima Mirosh: Pexels.com

Were I a pharaoh

I would take with me

into the next world: these sheets

that will still hold our smell

because we have sweated into them

together for so many years

the loose-woven wrap you love

for how it reflects warmth back

down into rounded shoulders, dry bones,

lends you tender protection

the thin cup my mother used

when she sat at the kitchen table

to look at backyard sparrows

as she drank hot tea slowly

the J. C. Higgins bicycle I rode into winter

beside Lake Michigan – for its lust,

clean lines and unconquerable bravery

certain books - Blake for sure, albums — Miles, more

a fountain pen like the ones we used in grade school

whose ink bled tiny ingots of lake-blue into paper

paper, a good quantity of paper

hiking boots with leather rough along the tongue and ankles

wrinkled, reformed by my form, but with a sheen

lacquered across the toes, still true and arched there

and of course, Tucker — the faithful —

made quick again, and at our feet

as you begin to twitch and rouse

within your bed of gauze.

I will place that shawl back over your shoulders.

Tucker will bound toward the doorway

into what I do not know except that

Tucker will be hungry for it, all of it

and we will be hungry for it, all of it

having taken with us

such splendor as love can provide.

Ed Ruzicka’s third book of poems, Squalls, was released in March. Ed’s poems have appeared in the Atlanta Review, the Chicago Literary Review, Rattle, Canary and many other literary publications. Ed, who is also the president of the Poetry Society of Louisiana, lives with his wife, Renee, in Baton Rouge.