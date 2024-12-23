Skip to main content
Poetry
Reckoning

"I need to be checked out / by that seeing eye

by Susan Shea
Photo by Khalig Valizadeh: Pexels.com

I’ll return in a bit
after another visit
to that place

that looks like a deep
field-sized blue green
eye peering
out of the land

inviting wonder back
into another one
of my hawking times

when I have again
forgotten how
to speak softness
into the air around us

when I am again
caught up in making
my own faces
of vexation, caved in

I need to be checked out

by that seeing eye
that looks to heal
the talons out of me

In the past year, Susan Shea has made the full-time transition from school psychologist to poet. Her poems have been accepted by: Ekstasis, Foreshadow, MacQueen's Quinterly, Amethyst Review, Poemeleon, Litbreak, Umbrella Factory, The Gentian, New English Review, and others.
She was recently nominated for Best of the Net.

 

 

