Photo by Khalig Valizadeh: Pexels.com

I’ll return in a bit

after another visit

to that place

that looks like a deep

field-sized blue green

eye peering

out of the land

inviting wonder back

into another one

of my hawking times

when I have again

forgotten how

to speak softness

into the air around us

when I am again

caught up in making

my own faces

of vexation, caved in

I need to be checked out

by that seeing eye

that looks to heal

the talons out of me

In the past year, Susan Shea has made the full-time transition from school psychologist to poet. Her poems have been accepted by: Ekstasis, Foreshadow, MacQueen's Quinterly, Amethyst Review, Poemeleon, Litbreak, Umbrella Factory, The Gentian, New English Review, and others.

She was recently nominated for Best of the Net.