I’ll return in a bit
after another visit
to that place
that looks like a deep
field-sized blue green
eye peering
out of the land
inviting wonder back
into another one
of my hawking times
when I have again
forgotten how
to speak softness
into the air around us
when I am again
caught up in making
my own faces
of vexation, caved in
I need to be checked out
by that seeing eye
that looks to heal
the talons out of me
In the past year, Susan Shea has made the full-time transition from school psychologist to poet. Her poems have been accepted by: Ekstasis, Foreshadow, MacQueen's Quinterly, Amethyst Review, Poemeleon, Litbreak, Umbrella Factory, The Gentian, New English Review, and others.
She was recently nominated for Best of the Net.