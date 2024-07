Photo by Ash: Pexels.com

perfect pancakes

the maple tree takes a bow

in the morning wind

Photo by Beyza: Pexels.com

thrift store shopper

whose shoes do you walk in

now that you've walked a mile

W. Barrett Munn is a graduate of The Institute of Children’s Literature. His adult poetry has been published in San Antonio Review, Awakenings Review, Copperfield Review Quarterly, Sequoia Speaks, Book of Matches, and many others. He lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.