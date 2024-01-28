Drowned in Nineteen Over Thirty

Photo by Erika Ortiz: Pexels.com

"Visualize World Peace"

on a rusted VW van

bumperstuck in 1968

and memory attacks of Blind Faith

psychedelving into meditation

singing I can't find my way home

its guitar waking a familiar aching

for how it was gonna be

all so beautiful

and everyone in love

And now it's just a stroll

to the combination deli-gas-station

to buy a paper

and comb the classifieds

a decade older

and somebody said it'd be wiser man

but haven't overcome the gloat

and that ain't the way it feels

cuz it's awake again

and sad to see the way things be

while a microbus just sits and rusts

And I shove back down

a feeling of shining future dismantled

of dandelion pot

purple berry wine

peacerock and lovesign

and it's all bumperstuck now

and drowned

Hugh Findlay’s writing and photography have been published worldwide. Nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020 for poetry, he is in the third trimester of life and hopes y’all like his stuff. Instagram: @hughmanfindlay