Photo by Praveen Kumar: Pexels.com

She comes to talk

but not to talk

not to have a conversation.

She comes to tell me she is unhappy

or rather, not to tell me,

but to demonstrate her unhappiness

sitting quietly, solidly in that chair.

She exists,

and it is my fault.

This world is not perfect,

and it is my fault.

She is unhappy,

and it is my fault.

It is all my fault.

And I cannot cure the world.

I cannot pull the events of our lives back

like a kite string,

rolling them up into a ball

suitably rewound

to change everything

that we have been

and are.

She comes to talk,

and I sit in the guilt

of a lifetime

to listen.

Perry L. Powell lives near Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. His work has appeared in Atavic Poetry, Cattails, Dead Snakes, eyedrum periodically, Frogpond, Haiku Presence, Prune Juice, Ribbons, The Camel Saloon, The Heron's Nest, The Innisfree Poetry Journal, The Lyric, vox poetica, Wolf Willow Journal and elsewhere.