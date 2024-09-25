Photo by Luis Bettiol: Pexels.com

I found myself watching two grackles

in the back parking lot

pecking at a vomit stain

they would take turns stopping

and staring back

at me with mistrust

one grackle looked desperate

the other looked bored

the desperate one scraped his beak

impatiently against the asphalt

the bored one pecked softy at one spot

after another, as if to say:

One ought not expect too much,

but one never knows if perhaps

there is something worth tasting

in this slightly fuzzy pink stain

before it disappears into the sun…

the bored bird glared at me the hardest

I tried to smile back

to tell him I agree when

some burping diesel engine

scared both birds away

Jacob Friesenhahn teaches Religious Studies and Philosophy at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.