Long Island Sound

fluke fish
hook set
eleven fish
fell off the bone
from a fireless oven
in a tiny bungalow by the sea
after hours on small craft
of run & hide & play pirate
Grandfather & step grandmother
hand sanitizer breath
served up flatfish love & butter
at dusk with a mask of an ocean
in the background
in the salted dark
Russell Zintel (he/him) lives in the Catskills with his wife, KT, and their beloved cat. He is also a chef, specializing in pasta making. His poems have appeared in decomP magazinE, Jupiter Review, Sledgehammer Lit, Crow & Cross Keys, and other places.