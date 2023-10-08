Long Island Sound

Photo by the Zintels

fluke fish

hook set

eleven fish

fell off the bone

from a fireless oven

in a tiny bungalow by the sea

after hours on small craft

of run & hide & play pirate

Grandfather & step grandmother

hand sanitizer breath

served up flatfish love & butter

at dusk with a mask of an ocean

in the background

in the salted dark

Russell Zintel (he/him) lives in the Catskills with his wife, KT, and their beloved cat. He is also a chef, specializing in pasta making. His poems have appeared in decomP magazinE, Jupiter Review, Sledgehammer Lit, Crow & Cross Keys, and other places.