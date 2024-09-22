Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
2024 Pushcart Prize NomineesEditors' Notes
Published on Oct 22, 2024DOI

Pushcart Prize Nominees

Congratulations to our 2024 Pushcart Prize Nominees

by Arvilla Fee
Published onOct 22, 2024
Pushcart Prize Nominees
·

Photo by lil artsy: Pexels.com

As we near the end of 2024, we would like to thank all our contributors for their fabulous contributions to SAR.

We would especially like to thank our 2024 Pushcart Prize nominees:

Poems:

 Prose (Fiction):

We invite you all to enjoy reading these four poems and two fiction pieces, and please keep sending us your incredible work. We would not have a journal without your gifts and talents.

Connections
1 of 6
A Supplement to this Pub
Six Things the Shooter Took
Six Things the Shooter Took
by David Newkirk
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 22, 2024
  • www.sareview.org
Description

"and there is just nothing, there never was"

A Supplement to this Pub
The Apartment Above the Cafe
The Apartment Above the Cafe
by Carla Ward
  • Hide Description
  • Published on May 15, 2024
  • www.sareview.org
Description

"She ruled the roost for the first time in her entire life."

A Supplement to this Pub
Fresh Loaf
Fresh Loaf
by E Kraft
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 03, 2024
  • www.sareview.org
Description

"crumbs of memories"

A Supplement to this Pub
The Chef
The Chef
by lynda wilde
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 06, 2024
  • www.sareview.org
Description

"She could walk these stale streets with her eyes closed."

A Supplement to this Pub
Tight
Tight
by Madeleine French
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 16, 2024
  • www.sareview.org
Description

"the space between an earnest comment and unwelcome advice"

A Supplement to this Pub
The Graves Back Home
The Graves Back Home
by Darrell Petska
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 22, 2024
  • www.sareview.org
Description

"My ears unearth chatter all the way back to the mid-‘50s"

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with