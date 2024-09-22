Description
"and there is just nothing, there never was"
Congratulations to our 2024 Pushcart Prize Nominees
As we near the end of 2024, we would like to thank all our contributors for their fabulous contributions to SAR.
We would especially like to thank our 2024 Pushcart Prize nominees:
Madeleine French, “Tight”
Darrell Petska, “The Graves Back Home”
Lynda Wilde, “The Chef”
E. Kraft, “Fresh Loaf”
Carla Ward, “The Apartment Above the Café”
David Newkirk, “Six Things the Shooter Took”
We invite you all to enjoy reading these four poems and two fiction pieces, and please keep sending us your incredible work. We would not have a journal without your gifts and talents.
"She ruled the roost for the first time in her entire life."
"crumbs of memories"
"She could walk these stale streets with her eyes closed."
"the space between an earnest comment and unwelcome advice"
"My ears unearth chatter all the way back to the mid-‘50s"