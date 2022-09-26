My Father, the Florist

Photo by Robert Thiemann on Unsplash.com

Few times I sought you out

I won’t apologize

for the dead knock out

rose forgotten and left

like bluebonnet colored

bruises you left behind

I suppose I will say:

irises are at the ends

of rainbows or maybe

esperanzas were there.

They say my face is yours

he gave me most of you

but I have learned my words

are adaptable like

a katy petunia

you felt hibiscus tall

the last time I saw you

there was a field packed full

sunflowers and daisies.

We marched through those fields proud

we were bowlegged nodes

zexmenia like

it became a game to

not make noise or maybe

surely you remember

the salvia hot lips

the flock of hummingbirds.

I swear I love the past

bitter as if ginger

toxic like star jasmine.

I sought you out today

hands outstretched like runners

tus labios whispering

wisterias through me.

You have always been here

a lilac in the air.

_________________________________________________________________

Julián David Bañuelos is a Chicano poet and translator from Lubbock, Texas. He is a graduate of The Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His work can be read in Wine Cellar Press, Latino Book Review, The Bayou Review, Acentos Review, and Annulet Poetics Journal. He currently lives and teaches in Iowa City.