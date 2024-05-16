Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Poetry
Published on Jun 16, 2024DOI

Tight

"the space between an earnest comment and unwelcome advice"

by Madeleine French
Published onJun 16, 2024
Tight

Photo by Plato Terentev: Pexels.com

parallel parking spots
when I’m
the one driving
the space between
an earnest comment
and unwelcome advice
button-fly jeans
left in the dryer too long
while I wrote this
my hold
on this messy life
now that I know

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. A Best of the Net nominee, her work appears in Identity Theory, ONE ART, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Door Is A Jar, Thimble Literary Magazine, The Madrigal Press, and elsewhere. She is working on a full-length poetry collection.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
2017–2024. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
Published with