Photo by Plato Terentev: Pexels.com

parallel parking spots

when I’m

the one driving

the space between

an earnest comment

and unwelcome advice

button-fly jeans

left in the dryer too long

while I wrote this

my hold

on this messy life

now that I know

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. A Best of the Net nominee, her work appears in Identity Theory, ONE ART, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Door Is A Jar, Thimble Literary Magazine, The Madrigal Press, and elsewhere. She is working on a full-length poetry collection.