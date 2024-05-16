Login to discuss
parallel parking spots
when I’m
the one driving
the space between
an earnest comment
and unwelcome advice
button-fly jeans
left in the dryer too long
while I wrote this
my hold
on this messy life
now that I know
Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. A Best of the Net nominee, her work appears in Identity Theory, ONE ART, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Door Is A Jar, Thimble Literary Magazine, The Madrigal Press, and elsewhere. She is working on a full-length poetry collection.