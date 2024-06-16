Photo by Cameron Readius: Pexels.com

thunder saw the eye of storm, it saw cutting

wind, hail crashing down hard. mud on streets,

snapped limbs swooped,

zig-zag bolted sky. slick night dash of cars.

things built of metal, left out turned to rust.

banging shutters tapping house like a drum, or

fingers scratching them like washboards in a

jug band.

listen to backdoor radio, jamboree of the night.

nighttime animal sounds on speaker, thunder

greeted broiling sky, lit-up like a firecracker

show. refuse flew in cloudless sky, rain

put out fire. crickets played fiddles in grass,

as wind blew panpipes. people heard nature's

chords as a eulogy to the snake-skin

of parted days.

Ash Slade lives in Wolcott, Connecticut. In her spare time, she composes and reads poems and short stories. Previous publications include: The Lincoln Underground, Trouvaille Review, and most recently in October Hill.