Short Book Reviews

Kim Stanley Robinson doesn’t quite prove the famous Fredric Jameson quote used as Ministry for the Future’s epigraph incorrect but he does offer a readable speculative future centered around contemporary struggles. I fear the happy ending comes all too easily (it is science fiction) even if one were to calculate the total death toll imagined in the book from heatwaves and other climate change-induced natural catastrophes. It’s certainly a book parents should read if they need a fictionalized account of the current trajectory their offspring are on. Tip: Learn what “wet bulb” temperatures mean for human survival before you begin reading the book.