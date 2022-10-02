Skip to main content
HaikuPoetry
Published on Nov 02, 2022

Hypothetical Star

"become well-lit"

by Natalie Padilla Young
Published onNov 02, 2022
Hypothetical Star

Speculated to,
conjectured, has been or will
become well-lit, light

Natalie Padilla Young co-founded and manages the poetry magazine Sugar House Review. By day, she works as an art director for a Salt Lake City ad agency. Her first book All of This Was Once Under Water is forthcoming from Quarter Press (early 2023). Natalie's poetry has appeared in Green Mountains ReviewTampa ReviewRattle, South Dakota Review, Los Angeles Times, Tar River Poetry, Terrain.org, and elsewhere. Natalie lives in southern Utah with the poet Nano Taggart and two dogs. Find more at NatalieYoungArts.com or follow her on Instagram (@pickledbeatss) for many pup pics.

Photo by Aziz Acharki: Unsplash.com

