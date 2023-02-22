Skip to main content
Poetry
Published on Mar 22, 2023

Let Be Be the Irony of Seem

"a three cheese blend"

by Kenton K. Yee
Published onMar 22, 2023
Photo by Denitsa Kireva: Pexels.com

1A mouse bought a franchise
and stocked it with

tomatoes, lettuce, pickles,
and a three cheese blend.

Then he set mousey traps
for humans.

Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Constellations, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Rattle, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, Hollins Critic, LIGEIA Magazine, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from northern California and reads poetry for The Adroit Journal.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
2017–2023. ISSN 2692-0611 (online) | 2692-0565 (print)
