Let Be Be the Irony of Seem

Photo by Denitsa Kireva: Pexels.com

A mouse bought a franchise

and stocked it with

tomatoes, lettuce, pickles,

and a three cheese blend.

Then he set mousey traps

for humans.

Kenton K. Yee recently placed poetry in Constellations, Plume Poetry, The Threepenny Review, Rattle, South Dakota Review, The South Carolina Review, Hollins Critic, LIGEIA Magazine, and Pembroke Magazine, among others. An Iowa Summer Poetry Workshop alumnus, he writes from northern California and reads poetry for The Adroit Journal.