Those Kitchen Shears

Are on the counter

—again—

I’m starting to wonder

if you might have

left them to say,

Cut out a place for me

in your heart



Listen, you already

have more than half

of that space

as if you’ve kicked out

diagonally

fighting some dream

(all six-foot-two of you)



So you don’t need a way in

and if instead

you meant,

Cut me out of here

just forget it

no OXO tool could

possibly help you escape



It would take

so much more

maybe

ten sticks of dynamite

to blast you out

Madeleine French lives in Florida and Virginia with her husband. You may find her in front of a sewing machine, behind a copy of Persuasion, or occasionally on Twitter, @maddiethinks. Her work appears or is forthcoming in Roi Fainéant Press, Dust Poetry Magazine, West Trade Review, Schuylkill Valley Journal, The Madrigal, Remington Review, Door Is A Jar, The Westchester Review, and elsewhere.