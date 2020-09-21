Willy Lott’s Cottage

Photo by Bobby Allen on Unsplash

I skimmed my eyes over the algae to Flatford

And breathed in Constable’s lungs. Dirty

Clouds and gaps in the treeline rest, obscured by hands

1

2

(And) 3.

Our East Anglian-Indian summer bounced in place

Of water-bound dogs and haywains. Painting in

Pastel over well-revised frondescence and clay. I thought

Forward from my memorial

Bench to how I might discolour

This moment in more than observation.

As a duck dragged a cool blue seam through

The pond’s green felt, the stillness jumped.

British writer Sam McDonald is a graduate of the University of Lincoln’s MA Creative Writing course. Previous places of publication include The Raven Review and The Dead Magpie.