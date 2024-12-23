A Renewal by Moonlight

Photo by Ruvim: Pexels.com

1

Sing your psalms to the west. Best

to throw your prayers to the Pacific,

if it will have them. The tepid Atlantic

doesn’t listen, and the elder gods are weary

of the tiny, tinny words of men.

2

Force your body to ignore the circadian

chirp of sleep. The lullaby whisper

of truth is best heard in the dark,

in the rustle of bare feet,

in night-damp grass,

in the starlit cry of an owl

unbounded by walls.

3

Cast your eyes over the moon.

The secrets she holds are dark, they weigh

too much for brilliance.

Trace the scars pitting her shy face,

dark against the bonelit orb,

ask yourself how she becomes

a woman, unseen, new.

4

Dissolve into the dark

the way rain falls against pavement:

a sigh of steam seeking release,

slipping the chain of memory

and experiment with clarity,

the blindness brought by night.

Colleen S. Harris is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee whose books of poetry include God in My Throat: The Lilith Poems (Bellowing Ark, 2009), These Terrible Sacraments (Bellowing Ark, 2010; re-released by Doubleback Books, 2019), and The Kentucky Vein (Punkin House, 2011), and she co-edited Women Versed in Myth: Essays on Modern Women Poets (McFarland, 2016). Her poetry has appeared in Main Street Rag, Free Verse, Appalachian Heritage, Sow’s Ear Poetry Review, 66: The Journal of Sonnet Studies, and Tipton Poetry Journal, among others.