SAR V Music Mix Track List

Free music to accompany San Antonio Review's fifth print issue.
Kina Grannis covering Sugar Ray’s “Someday”
Porridge Radio covering The Shin’s “New Slang”
Tkay Maidza covering The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”
Local H covering The Looking Glass's “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”
The Beths — “Future Me Hates Me” (live)
a-ha — “Take on Me” (Live from MTV Unplugged)
Lucy Dacus — “Brando”
Gary Louris — “Almost Home”
The Not-Its — “Brain Freeze”
Brett Dennen — “See the World”
C.W. McCall — “Convoy”
Donna Hightower covering The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”
The 5th Dimension covering Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright”
George Michael — “Freedom ‘90” (Back to Reality Mix Edit)
Cloud Cult covering The Beatles’ “Help!”
The Proclaimers — “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” (2011 Remaster)
Joe Simon — “Drowning in the Sea of Love”
Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill” (Extended 12” version)
Nada Surf covering The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — “S.O.B.” (Official)
Prince — “Hot Summer”
The Surfaces — “Sunday Best”
The Beths — “Out of Sight” (demo)
Janet Devlin covering The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love”
Scary Pocket’s covering Huey Lewis & The News’ “The Power of Love” (feat. BAHAMAS)
World Party — “Private Revolution”