SAR V Music Mix Track List

Kina Grannis covering Sugar Ray’s “Someday”

Porridge Radio covering The Shin’s “New Slang”

Tkay Maidza covering The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

Local H covering The Looking Glass's “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)”

The Beths — “Future Me Hates Me” (live)

a-ha — “Take on Me” (Live from MTV Unplugged)

Lucy Dacus — “Brando”

Gary Louris — “Almost Home”

The Not-Its — “Brain Freeze”

Brett Dennen — “See the World”

C.W. McCall — “Convoy”

Donna Hightower covering The Beatles’ “Hey Jude”

The 5th Dimension covering Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright”

George Michael — “Freedom ‘90” (Back to Reality Mix Edit)

Cloud Cult covering The Beatles’ “Help!”

The Proclaimers — “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” (2011 Remaster)

Joe Simon — “Drowning in the Sea of Love”

Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill” (Extended 12” version)

Nada Surf covering The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — “S.O.B.” (Official)

Prince — “Hot Summer”

The Surfaces — “Sunday Best”

The Beths — “Out of Sight” (demo)

Janet Devlin covering The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love”

Scary Pocket’s covering Huey Lewis & The News’ “The Power of Love” (feat. BAHAMAS)